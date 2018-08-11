Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Out of lineup Saturday

Encarnacion (biceps) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Encarnacion left Friday's game with left arm discomfort and an MRI was ordered, the results of which have not yet been made public. It seems that the discomfort may be the result of him swinging oddly to compensate for a bruised right hand. Melky Cabrera will serve as the DH in Encarnacion's absence.