Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Out of lineup Tuesday
Encarnacion is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Encarnacion will head to the bench with no designated hitter spot available in the Cubs' National League ballpark. Yonder Alonso will start at first base Tuesday. With lefty Jon Lester scheduled to start for the Cubs on Wednesday, Encarnacion will likely take over for Alonso at first base for the series finale.
More News
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: In Friday's lineup•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Scratched again with neck and back stiffness•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Back in action against Detroit•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Dealing with neck and back stiffness•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart