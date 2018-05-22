Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Out of lineup Tuesday

Encarnacion is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion will head to the bench with no designated hitter spot available in the Cubs' National League ballpark. Yonder Alonso will start at first base Tuesday. With lefty Jon Lester scheduled to start for the Cubs on Wednesday, Encarnacion will likely take over for Alonso at first base for the series finale.

