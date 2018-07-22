Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Out of Sunday lineup

Encarnacion is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Despite coming off the All-Star break, Encarnacion has yet to get a true day off this month. He's started 72 of the team's 97 games at DH, while chipping in 16 more at first base. He'll head to the bench for the series finale, however, while Yonder Alonso gets the nod at first with Yandy Diaz serving as the DH. Encarnacion has five hits in two games since the break, though he is posting his lowest OPS (.791) since 2011.