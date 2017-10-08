Play

Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Out Sunday as planned

Encarnacion (ankle) is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Sunday.

As expected, Encarnacion is not starting Sunday's game after spraining his ankle Friday. While he may be used off the bench, he's still being considered day-to-day. Michael Brantley will occupy the DH spot instead of Encarnacion on Sunday.

