Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Plates three runs Friday
Encarnacion went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI in Friday's victory over the Athletics.
Encarnacion contributed two sacrifice flies to plate runs in the third and fifth inning, along with an RBI double in the seventh to tack on an insurance run. Although his struggles to hit for average continue, Encarnacion has blasted 20 homers and driven in 61 runs as the All-Star break approaches.
