Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Pops 29th homer Wednesday

Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Red Sox.

He continues to struggle with his batting average, and Encarnacion is now hitting just .219 (28-for-128) since the All-Star break, but 11 of his 29 homers on the year have come in that 38-game stretch. Fantasy GMs may have to content themselves with the 34-year-old's power going forward, rather than expecting the more well-rounded numbers he typically posted with Toronto.