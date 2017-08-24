Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Pops 29th homer Wednesday
Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Red Sox.
He continues to struggle with his batting average, and Encarnacion is now hitting just .219 (28-for-128) since the All-Star break, but 11 of his 29 homers on the year have come in that 38-game stretch. Fantasy GMs may have to content themselves with the 34-year-old's power going forward, rather than expecting the more well-rounded numbers he typically posted with Toronto.
More News
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes deep twice Monday in Boston•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Blasts 23rd homer Friday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Crushes walk-off grand slam Tuesday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Enjoys big night vs. former team•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Receives breather Wednesday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes 4-for-5 with solo shot•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...