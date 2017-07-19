Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Receives breather Wednesday

Encarnacion is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in San Francisco.

Encarnacion started at first base during the first two games of this series, but will retreat to the bench as Carlos Santana draws the start for the afternoon finale. With no DH available, Santana has been out the past two games, and now Encarnacion will take his turn following a 1-for-3 day at the plate during Tuesday's loss.

