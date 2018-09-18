Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Remains out Tuesday

Encarnacion (ankle) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion was pulled from Saturday's game against the Tigers with a mild right ankle sprain. He sat out Sunday's contest, and even after an off day Monday he remains out of the lineup. It's unclear when he's expected to return, but the Indians can afford to be cautious, as they've already clinched a playoff berth. Yandy Diaz will be the designated hitter Tuesday.