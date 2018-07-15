Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Removed after hit by pitch
Encarnacion was pulled from Sunday's game against the Yankees in the eighth inning after being hit by a pitch in the hand/wrist region, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Encarnacion looked to be in considerable pain after being struck by a Chad Green offering during his fourth plate appearance of the game. The veteran slugger drove in two runs on his 22nd home run of the season in the fourth inning, but his health coming out of the All-Star break is the greater concern for fantasy owners. He'll likely undergo an X-ray later Sunday and could require an MRI even if no structural damage to his hand or wrist is detected.
