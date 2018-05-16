Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Scratched again with neck and back stiffness
Encarnacion was removed from Wednesday's game against the Tigers with neck and upper back stiffness, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Encarnacion missed Tuesday's game for the same reason. He was originally in Wednesday's lineup but evidently the team believes he'll need at least one more day off. Erik Gonzalez will come into the lineup as a third baseman, with Jose Ramirez moving to designated hitter.
