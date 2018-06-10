Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Sidelined Sunday with ankle issue

Encarnacion is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers due to an ankle injury, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Indians haven't provided many details regarding Encarnacion's ankle issue, but it's believed to be a minor setback. With Encarnacion sidelined for the second straight contest, MIchael Brantley will once again serve as the Indians' designated hitter and bat second.

More News
Our Latest Stories