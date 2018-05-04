Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Sitting for Game 2
Encarnacion is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.
The Indians will keep Jose Ramirez' bat in the lineup by stashing him in the DH spot, thus bumping Encarnacion to the bench for the nightcap of Thursday's twin bill. Encarnacion figures to be available as an option off the bench during Thursday's game and will likely return to the lineup Friday for the series opener against the Yankees.
