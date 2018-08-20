Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Slated for batting practice Monday

Encarnacion (biceps/hand) is scheduled to take batting practice Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

According to Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, Encarnacion completed "full cage work" Sunday, giving the club confidence that the slugger will be ready to face live pitching a day later. If Encarnacion's left arm presents no issues during the BP session, he could be cleared to come off the 10-day disabled list as soon as Tuesday, the first date he's eligible to return.

