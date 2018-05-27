Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Slugs 11th homer Saturday

Encarnacion went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Astros.

The homer was his 11th of the season, and fifth in May. Encarnacion, as per usual, has heated up along with the weather, hitting .314 (22-for-70) on the month with 17 RBI in 18 games in addition to the long balls.