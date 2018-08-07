Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Smacks homer vs. Twins

Encarnacion went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 10-0 win over the Twins.

Encarnacion plated a run in the first inning on a groundout, and he launched a three-run homer in the seventh to pad the lead to 10. The 35-year-old has gone deep twice over his last 10 games, going 7-for-37 with nine RBI over that span. He's shown impressive power in 2018, although he's struggled to hit for average, as he's batting .233 through 100 contests.