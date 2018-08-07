Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Smacks homer vs. Twins

Encarnacion went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 10-0 win over the Twins.

Encarnacion plated a run in the first inning on a groundout, and he launched a three-run homer in the seventh to pad the lead to 10. The 35-year-old has gone deep twice over his last 10 games, going 7-for-37 with nine RBI over that span. He's shown impressive power in 2018, although he's struggled to hit for average, as he's batting .233 through 100 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories