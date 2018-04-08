Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Strikes out twice, leaves three on base
Encarnacion went 0-for-4 (.194) and struck out twice in Sunday's win over the Royals.
Encarnacion already has three home runs on the young season, but the 35-year-old couldn't find his swing Sunday, striking out twice and leaving three runners stranded on base. His average is now a pedestrian .194, but there shouldn't be much cause for concern. Encarnacion historically starts the year slow, as he hasn't had an April batting average above .250 since 2012.
