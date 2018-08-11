Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: To undergo MRI on biceps

Encarnacion will undergo an MRI on his left biceps Saturday, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Encarnacion left Friday's game against the White Sox early with left arm discomfort. He's reportedly been swinging oddly while compensating for a bruised right hand, suffered after getting hit by a pitch in the final game before the All-Star break. The severity of the issue should become clearer following the MRI.