Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Unlikely to be available Sunday

Encarnacion (ankle) isn't expected to appear in Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday against the Yankees, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Manager Terry Francona said that it's unlikely that Encarnacion will be used in Sunday's game, but didn't comment on his availability for the remainder of the postseason. At this point in time, he's still being considered day-to-day.

