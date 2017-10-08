Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Unlikely to be available Sunday
Encarnacion (ankle) isn't expected to appear in Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday against the Yankees, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Manager Terry Francona said that it's unlikely that Encarnacion will be used in Sunday's game, but didn't comment on his availability for the remainder of the postseason. At this point in time, he's still being considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Out Sunday as planned•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: May come off bench Sunday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Day-to-day with ankle sprain•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Diagnosed with ankle sprain•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Injures ankle Friday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Brings home four in losing cause•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...