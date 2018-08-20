Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Unlikely to return Tuesday

Manager Terry Francona said Encarnacion (biceps) took live batting practice Monday but is unlikely to return off the 10-day DL on Tuesday, stating that he's staring at a "mid-week" activation, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Tuesday marks the first day that Encarnacion will be eligible to return from the shelf after he suffered a left biceps injury against the White Sox on Aug. 10. Don't be surprised if he's back in the lineup Wednesday, though there's no real rush for the Indians to get him back into the lineup with a playoff spot all but locked up heading into the final six weeks of the season.