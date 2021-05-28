Morgan was recalled as expected ahead of his big-league debut Friday against the Blue Jays, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Morgan was added to the team's 40-man roster in November, though he's not a particularly highly-rated prospect. He has a very good changeup but sits in the high-80s with his fastball. He owns a 3.11 ERA in 332.2 career minor-league innings, striking out 27.5 percent of opposing batters while walking just 6.7 percent, but it remains to be seen whether or not he can strike out that many big-league hitters given his modest velocity. In a small sample of four Triple-A starts, his strikeout rate comes in at just 19.2 percent.