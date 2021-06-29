Morgan (1-2) allowed four runs on six hits while striking out four over five innings as he picked up his first career major league win Monday against the Tigers.

Morgan didn't necessarily have a spectacular outing but he did enough to walk away with a win. He allowed the Tigers to get on the board in the second when Miguel Cabrera led off the inning with a solo home run. He gave up another run in the fourth and then surrendered a two-run blast to Jake Rogers in the fifth before his day came to a close. Morgan has allowed 17 earned runs over 16.1 innings which comes out to a 9.37 ERA. He does have a 19:2 K:BB but his time in the rotation is quickly dwindling with Zach Plesac (thumb) on the brink of activation from the injured list.