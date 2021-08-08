Morgan (1-4) allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts through seven innings, taking the loss in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Detroit.

Morgan got a raw deal in this one. The rookie pitched well enough to win, but didn't get the run support to make that vision become a reality. The only damage against his line came on a Zack Short sacrifice fly in the second and an Akil Baddoo RBI base hit in the fifth. While the right-hander still has allowed multiple earned runs in all nine career starts, Saturday marked the first outing in which he didn't yield a home run. Seven innings is also the deepest Morgan has gone into a game in his career, and he needed just 88 pitches to do it. While the strikeouts weren't there, the 25-year-old has now strung together two quality starts since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 2.