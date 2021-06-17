Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Morgan will start Thursday's game against the Orioles, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Morgan wasn't needed in long relief the past two days after being called up from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, so he'll slot into a Cleveland rotation that's without two of its top starters in Shane Bieber (shoulder) and Zach Plesac (thumb). The 25-year-old right-hander was roughed up in his MLB debut back on May 28, serving up six runs on eight hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in a loss to Toronto.