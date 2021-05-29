Morgan (0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks with one strikeout in 2.2 innings, taking the loss versus Toronto on Friday.

A windy and stormy night in Cleveland was a fitting backdrop for Morgan's major-league debut. He got through the first inning without trouble, but Toronto quickly solved him over the next two innings before manager Terry Francona brought in reliever Phil Maton. The 25-year-old Morgan made the start Friday in place of Zach Plesac (thumb). Cleveland's starting pitching depth will be tested with nine games scheduled in the next nine days, but it's undecided if Morgan will get another look during this stint in the majors.