Morgan is slated to start Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Cleveland will stick with Morgan for a second turn through the rotation after he was touched up for six runs on eight hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in his MLB debut Friday against the Blue Jays. In addition to facing one of baseball's top offenses, Morgan had the misfortune of pitching through miserable weather in Cleveland, as gusty winds and rainy conditions likely had a hand in his lack of success. He'll be granted a mulligan for the rough debut outing, but Morgan may need a stronger showing Wednesday to stick in the rotation on a longer-term basis.