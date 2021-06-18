Morgan allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five across 3.2 innings Thursday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

Morgan surrendered a pair of solo home runs, which accounted for the majority of the damage against him. However, he showed some signs of promise, backing up his five strikeouts with nine swinging strikes on 67 total pitches. It remains to be seen if Morgan takes another turn through the rotation, though Cleveland is currently missing both Shane Bieber (shoulder) and Zach Plesac (thumb).