Morgan (1-3) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings as Cleveland was downed 3-2 by the Astros. He struck out three.

The rookie right-hander didn't pitch poorly, throwing 52 of 86 pitches for strikes, but a pair of solo shots by Carlos Correa and Abraham Toro in the fourth inning -- as well as little run support -- did him in. Morgan will need to find a way to keep the ball in the park if he's going to hang onto a spot in the rotation when bigger names like Shane Bieber (shoulder) and Zach Plesac (thumb) get healthy, as his impressive 22:4 K:BB through his first 21.1 big-league innings is masked by an 8.44 ERA and ghastly 3.38 HR/9.