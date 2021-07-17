Morgan threw five innings in a 5-4 loss to the Athletics on Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision.

Morgan's problem inning was a two-run third, when he allowed three hits, and the rookie also surrendered a single run in the third on a Mitch Moreland homer. The start was only his third allowing three runs or less in six turns and the five innings matched a career-high, though both benchmarks are a bit uninspiring. He currently lines up to pitch in Houston on Wednesday.