Clase is working through some lat discomfort, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The issue appears to be a minor one, with manager Terry Francona saying that the 21-year-old would pitch through the problem if it occurred during the regular season. Clase has only 23.1 big-league innings under his belt, but his 2.31 ERA in those innings and his 99 mph heat (backed up by a 90.5 mph slider) have him projecting as one of the top alternatives to close in Cleveland should Brad Hand struggle or get injured.

