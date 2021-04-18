Clase was charged with a blown save against the Reds on Saturday. He pitched one inning and gave up an unearned run on three hits without collecting any walks or strikeouts.

Clase could have gotten out of the inning without allowing a baserunner, but a two-out error by first baseman Josh Naylor was followed by three straight Reds singles to tie the score. It was a tough-luck first blown save for the right-hander, who still hasn't given up an earned run this season. He's allowed an unearned run in each of his past three save opportunities, however, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to hold off fellow fireballer James Karinchak for the ninth-inning role.