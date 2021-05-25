Clase gave up a hit and two walks while striking out one over a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his eighth save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Tigers.

One of the free passes was intentional, but Clase still had one of his shakier appearances of the season even though he eventually emerged unscathed. The right-hander has been battling his control for a couple weeks, posting a 5:8 K:BB over his last 6.1 innings despite a 0.00 ERA, and as a result James Karinchak has gotten two saves to Clase's one over that stretch. The duo will likely continue mixing and matching in the ninth inning unless one of them completely falls apart.