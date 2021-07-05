Clase (3-3) allowed an unearned run and struck out three over two innings, taking the extra-inning loss Sunday versus Houston.

The right-hander had no trouble keeping the game tied in the ninth inning. Clase's troubles occurred in the 10th, when he allowed Yuli Gurriel to reach on a wild pitch. After a pair of fielder's choices and an error, Gurriel scored the go-ahead run and Cleveland couldn't answer it. It's been a rough stretch for Clase, who has given up four runs (one earned) across his last three outings. It hasn't caused much damage to his ratios -- he has a 1.01 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB through 35.2 innings this year while serving as a closing option.