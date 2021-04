Clase (2-1) pitched a perfect 10th inning with one strikeout to earn the extra-inning win over the Twins on Monday.

Clase was efficient, needing 11 pitches to retire the side. In the bottom of the 10th, Jordan Luplow's walkoff two-run home run secured the win and made Clase the pitcher of record. The hard-throwing right-hander has allowed three unearned runs in 10.1 innings this season. He has a 0.97 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB with four saves and a blown save across 11 outings.