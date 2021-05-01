Clase yielded a hit during a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save over the White Sox.
After giving up a leadoff single to Luis Robert, Clase forced three groundouts to secure the 5-3 win for Cleveland. The flamethrowing right-hander is now 5-for-6 in save chances with a perfect 0.00 ERA through 11.1 innings this season.
More News
-
Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Earns extra-inning win•
-
Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Picks up fourth save•
-
Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Blows save Saturday•
-
Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Notches save against White Sox•
-
Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Stuck with loss•
-
Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Records second save of season•