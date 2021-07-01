Clase was charged with three runs (one earned) on three hits in his relief appearance during Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader.

With Cleveland losing three of its last four games heading into the second game of the twin bill and with the lone victory coming by a big margin, Clase was called upon in a non-save situation in attempt to stay fresh. The hard-throwing righty wasn't at his best, but he was spared significant damage to his still-sparkling 1.10 ERA after teammate Yu Chang committed an error to lead off the sixth inning. With an 11-for-12 success rate on save chances to go with strong ratios, Clase should continue to remain relevant in the late innings for Cleveland, though he'll occasionally cede saves to co-closer James Karinchak.