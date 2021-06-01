Clase allowed a hit but struck out three in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox as he earned his ninth save of the year.

Clase allowed a leadoff single to Jake Lamb but then struck out Leury Garcia, Billy Hamilton and Nick Madrigal to end the game. The 24-year-old now owns a 1.14 ERA and 24:12 K:BB over 23.2 innings so far this season.