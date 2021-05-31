Clase (3-2) won Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader, pitching the seventh inning and allowing one run on one hit and one walk in a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Clase entered a 4-4 tie in the seventh and allowed Jonathan Davis to reach base and eventually score but was bailed out when Cleveland scored two in the bottom of the inning for a walk-off win. There's a chance Clase was a bit rusty as he hadn't pitched in nearly a week but the run allowed was only his third permitted this year in 22.2 innings for a dazzling 1.19 ERA.