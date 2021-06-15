Clase struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his 10th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Orioles.

The right-hander continues to dominate as Cleveland's 1A closer alongside 1B option James Karinchak -- Clase has 10 saves in 11 chances plus two holds on the season, while Karinchak is 7-for-8 on save opportunities with six holds. Over his last 12 appearances, Clase has a 0.73 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 12.1 innings, and his ability to limit hard contact has allowed him to avoid much damage from his 10 walks during that stretch.