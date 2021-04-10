Clase struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to pick up his first save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Tigers.

The right-hander simply overpowered the heart of Detroit's order, tossing 11 of 14 pitches for strikes and fanning Jeimer Candelario and Nomar Mazara. Clase has a 0.00 ERA and 5:0 K:BB through his first three appearances (three innings) of 2021, and while Cleveland has deployed a committee in the ninth inning so far, Clase has done nothing to remove himself from the high-leverage mix.