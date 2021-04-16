Clase recorded his third save of the season Thursday against the White Sox. He gave up one run on one hit while striking out one during the lone inning he pitched.

Clase started the season on a dominant note with three perfect outings, but now he has allowed baserunners in each of his last three appearances while giving up runs in his last two. He is still 3-for-3 in save opportunities, but he seems to be trending in the wrong direction after a sizzling beginning to the campaign.