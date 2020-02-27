Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Out 2-to-3 months
The Indians announced Thursday that Clase's MRI revealed a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. The reliever is expected to miss 8-to-12 weeks of activity.
Cleveland intends to evaluate Clase weekly before pinpointing a more precise timetable for his return, but the 21-year-old won't be ready to even start a throwing program until May at the earliest while he remains shut down from activity. It's a disappointing development for Clase, the main prize Cleveland took back in the offseason trade that sent Corey Kluber to the Rangers. The hard-throwing righty was expected to vie for a key setup role for the Tribe in 2020, but the injury now makes it tough to justify drafting him even in AL-only leagues that count holds as a category. With Clase on the shelf, James Karinchak seemingly profiles as the clear top handcuff to closer Brad Hand.
More News
-
Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Undergoes MRI•
-
Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Battling lat discomfort•
-
Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Shipped to Cleveland in Kluber deal•
-
Rangers' Emmanuel Clase: Notches first career save•
-
Rangers' Emmanuel Clase: Getting look as opener•
-
Rangers' Emmanuel Clase: Strong through two MLB appearances•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...