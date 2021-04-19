Clase allowed one hit and no walks while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save against the Reds on Sunday.

Clase was charged with a blown save Saturday, but he preserved Cleveland's three-run lead to pick up his fourth save of the year Sunday. The right-hander had allowed an unearned run in each of his last three appearances but has yet to give up an earned run in 2021. Clase carries a 1.23 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB in 7.1 innings through his first eight outings of the season.