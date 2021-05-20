Clase allowed one hit but pitched a scoreless eighth and secured his second of the year in a 3-2 win over the Angels on Wednesday.

Clase was brought in for the hold in the eighth with manager Terry Francona opting to go with James Karinchak in the ninth for a second straight game. The 23-year-old Clase still leads the team with seven saves on the year but Karinchak's recent usage in the closer role suggests Francona may be leaning towards a timeshare, which would certainly not be ideal for both pitchers' fantasy stocks. Clase is in the midst of an excellent season, as he owns a 0.95 ERA and a 19:9 K:BB over 19 innings.