Clase had one strikeout and surrendered two singles during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

The 23-year-old allowed a pair of one-out singles to put the go-ahead run on first base for Chicago, but he induced a game-ending double play to get out of the jam. Clase is 7-for-8 in save opportunities with a 1.17 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB through 15.1 innings and should continue operating as Cleveland's primary closer, while James Karinchak (three saves) nabs occasional save chances.