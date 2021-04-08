Clase (1-0) earned the win while pitching a scoreless inning with two strikeouts Wednesday against the Royals.
Clase pitched the eighth inning and looked absolutely dominant, tossing 10 of his 15 pitches for strikes and fanning two of the three batters he faced -- none other than Salvador Perez and Jorge Soler. Clase has recorded two scoreless outings to begin the season.
