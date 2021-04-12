Clase notched his second save of the season Sunday against the Tigers. He allowed one hit and one walk while fanning one during his lone inning of work.

Clase recorded two saves during the weekend series against the Tigers and has yet to allow a run this season, though this was the first time he allowed baserunners in four outings. The right-hander didn't rattle despite having runners in first and second with one out, and he closed things out with a double play after inducing Nomar Mazara to ground out. Clase has gone 2-for-2 in save opportunities this season and has started the year on a dominant note.