Clase gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his sixth save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Royals.

The 23-year-old kept his ERA at a pristine 0.00 with another strong outing. Clase does have one blown save on his ledger, but he's otherwise been sharp in his high-leverage role, posting a 14:3 K:BB through 13.1 innings.