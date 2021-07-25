Clase pitched a perfect inning and struck out one to earn the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Sunday was the fourth straight scoreless inning Clase has pitched after enduring a run of three straight blown saves. The right-hander got the ball in the ninth inning after James Karinchak pitched the eighth. Clase lowered his ERA to 1.98 with a 1.22 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB across 41 innings. He's added 12 saves, six holds and four blown saves in a high-leverage role this year.