Clase pitched a perfect inning and struck out one to earn the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.
Sunday was the fourth straight scoreless inning Clase has pitched after enduring a run of three straight blown saves. The right-hander got the ball in the ninth inning after James Karinchak pitched the eighth. Clase lowered his ERA to 1.98 with a 1.22 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB across 41 innings. He's added 12 saves, six holds and four blown saves in a high-leverage role this year.
More News
-
Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Third straight blown save•
-
Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Takes another blown save•
-
Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Takes second straight loss•
-
Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Dealt loss Sunday•
-
Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Implodes in non-save situation•
-
Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Collects hold Sunday•