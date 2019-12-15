Clase and Delino DeShields are being traded Sunday from the Rangers to the Indians in exchange for Corey Kluber (oblique), Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Clase made his way to the majors in early August and pitched well during his first taste of the majors, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB over 23.1 innings with four holds and one save. The 21-year-old averages over 99 mph with both his four-seam fastball and cutter, with a 90.5 mph slider as a complement. The right-hander could immediately slide into a high-leverage bullpen role in front of closer Brad Hand for the Indians.