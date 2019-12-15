Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Shipped to Cleveland in Kluber deal
Clase and Delino DeShields are being traded Sunday from the Rangers to the Indians in exchange for Corey Kluber (oblique), Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Clase made his way to the majors in early August and pitched well during his first taste of the majors, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB over 23.1 innings with four holds and one save. The 21-year-old averages over 99 mph with both his four-seam fastball and cutter, with a 90.5 mph slider as a complement. The right-hander could immediately slide into a high-leverage bullpen role in front of closer Brad Hand for the Indians.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Offseason Tracker: Tsutsogo joins Rays
From the Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole signings to the Nomar Mazara trade to Didi Gregorius'...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and Co....
-
Rendon gives Angels another stud bat
Rendon's expected power production is still a matter of speculation, but he won't be lacking...
-
Cole should be No. 1 with Yankees
Gerrit Cole just agreed to the largest free agent deal for any pitcher in history. Scott White...
-
Count Strasburg among ace ranks?
The Nationals gave Strasburg historic money under the assumption he's an ace, but his ace standing...