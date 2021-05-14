Clase walked three batters and struck out none in two-thirds of an inning during Thursday's 4-2 win over Seattle. He earned a hold.

Clase has been Cleveland's primary closer this year, but he's occasionally struggled with his control. That was evident Thursday, as only six of his 18 pitches went for strikes. All three of his walks came with two outs before Bryan Shaw retired Luis Torrens with a strikeout to close out the game. Clase has a 1.06 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 17 innings. He's also gone 7-for-8 in save chances, but James Karinchak, who has three saves in four chances himself, could see a larger share of ninth-inning work if Clase's difficulties finding the strike zone become a significant issue.